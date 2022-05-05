Galveston historic home tour returns for next 2 weekends

GALVESTON, Texas -- Houston-area architecture and history lovers, along with those seeking interior design inspiration, should head south over the next two weekends.The Galveston Historic Homes Tour, which returns for its 48th year, kicks off May 7 and 8, with an encore weekend May 14 and 15.In addition to the self-guided tour of these private homes, there are a host of other events, including happy hours and walking tours, and Plein Air Southwest, a competition, show, and sale featuring more than 40 artists.