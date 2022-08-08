4-year-old among 4 family members identified in fatal golf cart crash in Galveston

A grandfather, his niece, and his two grandkids were killed after a drunk driver crashed into a golf cart in Galveston, police said.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities identified the family members who were killed by a suspected drunk driver who crashed into a golf cart and truck in Galveston over the weekend.

The video above is from a previous report.

Felipe Bentancur, 49, Destiny Uvalle, 25, Brailyn Cantu, 14, and Kaisyn Bentancur, 4, were riding in a golf cart when a black Hyundai SUV failed to stop at an intersection, hitting them and a Dodge pickup truck that was heading southbound on Saturday, according to police.

Miguel Espinoza, 45, of Rosenberg, is charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter and is being held on a $400,000 bond.

Family members dropped off balloons and stuffed animals at the scene on Sunday and told ABC13 that a grandfather was driving the golf cart with his wife, their niece, and three grandkids.

The grandmother and one of the grandkids survived and are in the hospital fighting for their lives.

Family members said they are from the Rosenberg area, and the grandparents often took their grandkids and family members to Galveston to vacation and enjoy the beach.

During a press conference, Galveston Mayor Craig Brown said golf carts have become a prolific way of transportation for those who live or are visiting the island. While he said ordinances were passed about six months ago, the mayor said the city council would discuss additional safety measures to ensure the community stays safe.

