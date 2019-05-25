Galveston County officer indicted with indecency of a child

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Galveston Police Department officer, Dion Watson, has been indicted for indecency with a child.The Galveston Police Department said they received a tip on Feb. 4 against Officer Watson.The police department and the sheriff's office began an internal investigation on Watson.Following the investigation, the sheriff's office charged Watson with two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact on March 12.On May 21, a Grand Jury indicted him on both counts.Officer Watson was placed on administrative leave without pay until the investigation was complete.He had been a part of the Galveston Police Department since September 2001 and was assigned to the Investigative Services Bureau.