Galveston County health officials confirm first probable case of monkeypox

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Health officials in Galveston County said they are investigating the first probable cases of monkeypox in the area.

On Wednesday, the Galveston County Health District said the case is from an out-of-state resident and is currently isolated in the county.

The health district's epidemiology team is working with the individual to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

Monkeypox is a rare, viral infection caused by the monkeypox virus. The risk level to the general public remains low, according to the CDC and Texas Department of State Health Services.

"While the risk level for our community is low, we do know that monkeypox is here in Galveston County and our region. We encourage residents to seek medical attention if you notice a new or unexplained rash or other monkeypox symptoms," said Dr. Philip Keiser, GCHD CEO and Galveston County local health authority.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash that may look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body like hands, feet and chest. Some people may develop a rash first, followed by other symptoms. Others may only experience a rash.

Monkeypox spreads from close contact with an infected person or animal through direct contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids or indirect contact with contaminated clothing or linens, as well as large respiratory droplets.

Avoid close contact, including intimate physical contact, with others until a healthcare provider examines you and follow the same precautions while waiting for test results. Also, avoid close contact with pets and other animals.

As of July 19, the CDC has confirmed 2,108 cases of monkeypox in the U.S. with 81 cases reported in Texas. Visit the CDC for more information.

