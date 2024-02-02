Galveston County business owner 'drowned in his own blood' in road rage shooting, wife says

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is now facing a 40-year prison sentence for the road rage shooting death of a beloved restaurant owner in Galveston County.

ABC13 obtained video of the moment Messiah Pickens-McCoy opened fire on Gregory Sharetts on Highway 3 in Texas City in January 2022.

The video was pivotal in Pickens-McCoy's guilty plea, according to the Galveston County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities said Pickens-McCoy fired several shots into Sharetts, with one of those shots hitting the 67-year-old in the back of the head, killing him.

The dashcam video would later lead to 23-year-old Pickens-McCoy pleading guilty to the murder on Tuesday.

The motive in this case was road rage, according to the DA's office. Sharretts was attempting to change lanes, apparently at the same time as Pickens-McCoy.

Dee Bryd-Sharetts, now a widow, is still too distraught to speak on camera two years after her husband's murder. But she did share chilling details of his final moments with ABC13.

"He drowned in his own blood after the bullet ricocheted through his head. This is just a nightmare, so surreal. Our family's lives will never be the same. Our youngest grandkids will never know what a generous, creative, and energetic man he was," Byrd-Sharetts said.

Another shooting investigation was going on nearby on Shiloh Avenue, according to Texas City police. They say one officer heard the gunshots, began pursuing Pickens-McCoy, and later arrested him.

Road rage shootings aren't common in Galveston County, according to authorities.

Unlike in Houston, where police just initiated a new crackdown involving a multi-agency partnership, patrols on roadways will increase. Chief Troy Finner said they would be starting with the Southwest Freeway.

Sharretts' widow said the fact that she lost her husband to road rage is still surreal.

He was the beloved owner of Bayou Bistro and Bar, a father, and forever her soulmate.

"Messiah stole precious time from Greg, and in turn deprived family, and the community of an ever creative, and ever generous, loving man. There's absolutely nothing to be done that would be enough. My Greg is never coming back," Byrd-Sharetts said. "There's just an empty, empty space in that can never be filled," Byrd-Sharetts said.

