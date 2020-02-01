Bodies of 2 missing boaters found after deadly Galveston crash

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The bodies of two boaters were recovered Friday after they were missing for more than two weeks following a deadly boat crash.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office says their boat was pulled out of the water around 5 p.m. Thursday, and two hours later, the bodies were discovered inside the vessel.

Officials say they will not be releasing the identities of the the victims at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 boaters still missing in Galveston after deadly crash with tanker

The crash happened around 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, about a mile-and-a-half offshore near East Beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they were told four people were in the water in need of help after the boat and a 600-foot chemical tanker collided near the Galveston Jetties.

Dense fog kept search crews off the water overnight as two crew members of a boat remain unaccounted for.



Two fishermen were pulled from the water with the help of good Samaritans nearby and were transported to the hospital. One of the fishermen died despite CPR efforts, the Coast Guard said.

