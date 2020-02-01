Bodies of 2 missing boaters found after deadly Galveston crash

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office says their boat was pulled out of the water around 5 p.m. Thursday, and two hours later, the bodies were discovered inside the vessel.
Officials say they will not be releasing the identities of the the victims at this time.
The crash happened around 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, about a mile-and-a-half offshore near East Beach.
The U.S. Coast Guard said they were told four people were in the water in need of help after the boat and a 600-foot chemical tanker collided near the Galveston Jetties.
Two fishermen were pulled from the water with the help of good Samaritans nearby and were transported to the hospital. One of the fishermen died despite CPR efforts, the Coast Guard said.
