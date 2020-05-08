Society

Vehicles not allowed on Galveston beaches this weekend

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston beaches will continue to be open to the public this weekend, but they will be closed to cars.

Eight of the most popular vehicle entry points are now closed through Mother's Day because of COVID-19.

The city was concerned about the lack of social distancing that they've seen at beaches since they reopened.

SEE ALSO: Beaches busy in Galveston on reopening day
EMBED More News Videos

The sands of Galveston Island filled up with families on Friday as people made an escape from quarantines and stay home orders.



Last weekend, the beaches were very crowded with islanders excited to get back in the sand after weeks of closures.

Galveston has the permission of the General Land Office to close vehicle entry points.

They say the efforts to control crowds on the beaches will also free up first responders for any emergencies.

The beaches will reopen to vehicles Sunday at 9 p.m.

RELATED: Galveston Beach Patrol concerned over lifeguard shortage due to COVID-19
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygalvestonbeachescoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Procession for HCSO sergeant who died of COVID-19
Unemployment rate rises to nearly 15%, highest since Depression
Here's when Friday's cool front could bring us storms
Man shot and killed by HPD officer during traffic stop
Man hit, killed by Southwest plane as it lands at Austin airport
SPONSORED: This company will deliver propane tanks right to your door
Houston HOV and HOT lanes to reopen Monday
Show More
2.23-mile walk tonight in Houston to honor murdered jogger
Texans buy record number of guns in midst of pandemic
Hair salon opens at midnight with bookings
Boy in ICU with mysterious illness possibly tied to COVID-19
1 dead in north Houston restaurant shooting
More TOP STORIES News