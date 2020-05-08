Vehicles not allowed on Galveston beaches this weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6142991" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The sands of Galveston Island filled up with families on Friday as people made an escape from quarantines and stay home orders.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston beaches will continue to be open to the public this weekend, but they will be closed to cars.Eight of the most popular vehicle entry points are now closed through Mother's Day because of COVID-19.The city was concerned about the lack of social distancing that they've seen at beaches since they reopened.Last weekend, the beaches were very crowded with islanders excited to get back in the sand after weeks of closures.Galveston has the permission of the General Land Office to close vehicle entry points.They say the efforts to control crowds on the beaches will also free up first responders for any emergencies.The beaches will reopen to vehicles Sunday at 9 p.m.