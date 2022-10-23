27 students going to HS football game hurt in chain-reaction crash on Gulf Fwy, police say

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- More than two dozen students at Galveston Ball High School were hurt in a chain-reaction crash Saturday morning on the Gulf Freeway, according to police.

Police said three school buses and two Galveston ISD police vehicles were headed to a football game in Houston just before 11 a.m. when they were involved in the crash.

La Marque Fire Department EMS crews were reportedly called to the scene to check out the students on the three buses.

There were no serious injuries reported, but 27 students and one bus driver were taken to local hospitals, authorities said.

Officials said most of those who said they were injured complained of neck and back injuries.

A district official told ABC13 that the students on the buses were all band and drill team members.

Galveston ISD said parents of the students on the buses were contacted and informed of the crash.

The players were said to be already at the stadium, and the game was played as scheduled.

Authorities said the crash is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.