According to a release from the Carnival Cruise Line, the accident involved a driver running though a gate, apparently accelerating when meaning to reverse, impacting six people debarking from a cruise ship.

4 hurt after suspected driver ran though cruise terminal gate, Galveston police say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four pedestrians were hospitalized after being hit by a car in a cruise terminal in Galveston on Saturday, according to Galveston police.

The Galveston Police Department confirmed the morning incident happened at Cruise Terminal 28.

Furthermore, six members of the same family that debarked from the Carnival Dream cruise ship were affected.

According to the carnival's care team, they are supporting the family, including making hotel arrangements.