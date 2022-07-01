Savvy new app helps Galleria shoppers take stock and avoid headaches

HOUSTON, Texas -- The age-old phenomenon of driving to and parking at The Galleria - only to find that the desired item isn't available - may soon be a thing of the past.Galleria shoppers can now utilize, a new search platform that allows users to research in-stock products available at the mall's retailers. Simon Search will be integrated into the existing Simon app, the Galleria and all Simon Property Group malls around the nation, and interactive directories.Current participating retailers include Aéropostale, Anthropology, Athleta, Banana Republic, Bloomingdales, Brooks Brothers, Coach, Crocs, Gap, J.Crew, Kate Spade, Lane Bryant, Lilly Pulitzer, Lucky Brand, Macy's, Stuart Weitzman, Ugg, and UNTUCKit.