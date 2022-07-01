shopping

Savvy new app helps Galleria shoppers take stock and avoid headaches

By Steven Devadanam
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas -- The age-old phenomenon of driving to and parking at The Galleria - only to find that the desired item isn't available - may soon be a thing of the past.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Galleria shoppers can now utilize Simon Search, a new search platform that allows users to research in-stock products available at the mall's retailers. Simon Search will be integrated into the existing Simon app, the Galleria and all Simon Property Group malls around the nation, and interactive directories.

Current participating retailers include Aéropostale, Anthropology, Athleta, Banana Republic, Bloomingdales, Brooks Brothers, Coach, Crocs, Gap, J.Crew, Kate Spade, Lane Bryant, Lilly Pulitzer, Lucky Brand, Macy's, Stuart Weitzman, Ugg, and UNTUCKit.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghoustonmallretailshoppingapphouston culturemapculturemap
SHOPPING
20-year-old accused in shooting death of man in SW Houston, police say
The new St. Pete Pier is the crown jewel of this Florida city
Target, Walmart weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
You can now start buying fireworks for July 4 events
TOP STORIES
Spring man sentenced to 45 years for neighbor's murder back in 2017
Flood Watch canceled, rain lingers over Southeast Texas
Bond set at $140K for man accused of leaving 4-month-old at bar
Hello, Hector Herrera! Dynamo introduce new star
Simone Biles among 17 to be awarded Medal of Freedom from Biden
Man wanted in 3 shooting, carjacking incidents
Texas STAAR results improve in math and reading after pandemic dips
Show More
Father killed and son shot by suspect in Lake Jackson, police say
16-year-old shot in the face during attempted robbery in W. Harris Co.
HOV/HOT lanes to open weekends for Summer Pilot Program
2 officers killed, others injured in Eastern Kentucky shooting: police
Streets blocked off after 9 train cars overturn in East End, HFD says
More TOP STORIES News