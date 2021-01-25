Sharpstown family-owned restaurant badly damaged in fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A popular family-owned restaurant was severely damaged after a fire swept through the building in Sharpstown overnight.Fung's Kitchen has been a neighborhood pillar for over 30 years.Around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, an officer driving by the restaurant on the Southwest Freeway at Fondren saw smoke coming from the building.Houston Fire crews say the fire started inside the restaurant and caused significant damage."It was pushing the smoke and it covered the attached buildings, and we were concerned it was running in," HFD District 68 Chief Mo Davis said. "The wind did play a significant part of that."Luckily, no one was inside the restaurant since it was closed at the time.Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.