Funeral arrangements for Santa Fe High School shooting victims

Here are how the events unfolded in the Santa Fe High School shooting.

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
As family, friends and the community mourn the victims' lost in the tragic shooting at Santa Fe High School on May 18, information about the victims funeral arrangements are being released.

Sabika Sheikh
Thousands gathered Sunday afternoon to pay their respects to Sabika Sheikh, an exchange student from Pakistan. Her remains returned to Pakistan Monday afternoon. She was buried next to her grandparents Tuesday.

Christian Riley Garcia
Visitation took place on Thursday at Scott Funeral Home in Alvin. Riley's funeral took place Friday, May 25 at Crosby Church in Crosby, Texas.

Aaron Kyle McLeod
Visitation took place at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, May 24.

Cynthia Tisdale
The funeral service and burial took place Friday, May 25. The funeral was at the Bay Area Church in League City.

Shana Fisher
The funeral service and burial took place on Saturday, May 26. The funeral was at Abundant Life Christian Center in La Marque.

Kimberly Vaughan
Tuesday, May 29
Clear Creek Community Church
999 FM 270, League City
Visitation at 12 p.m.
Funeral at 2 p.m.

Chris Stone
Chris' funeral service took place Friday, May 25 at Clear Creek Community Church.

Jared Black
The funeral service took place on Saturday, May 26. The funeral was at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Santa Fe.

Ann Perkins
Tuesday, May 29
Forest Park Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster
Visitation from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

