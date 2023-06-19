List released of Fulshear neighborhoods impacted by Tuesday's 4-hour water shut-off

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) -- Fulshear residents are being warned of a temporary water service interruption that should take place by the time most people head to bed Tuesday night.

The city announced certain neighborhoods will be impacted during the outage from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. the next day.

The service interruption is going to support improvements being made to the city's water plant at 5 Leyendecker Road.

"We expect water services to be temporarily shut off while we work to connect a booster pump to the plant system," the city wrote in a news release.

The city didn't anticipate a boil water notice but encouraged affected neighbors to flush their internal system by allowing faucets to run for a short time after being restored.

Fulshear also warned of the possibility of a drop in pressure for residents as the city system flushes following the outage.

The neighborhoods and places impacted include: