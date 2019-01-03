Missing Person; Lam Son Truong, 60, reported missing Wed, Jan 2, 2019 after leaving home located at the 7500 block of Hablo Drive in the Houston area of FBC. Last seen 7am on Tues, Jan 1 wearing a grey sweater, grey pants &pink flip-flops. If anyone sees Truong call 281-341-4665. pic.twitter.com/0NH31Ggd8Q — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) January 3, 2019

