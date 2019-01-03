Fort Bend County woman left home Tuesday morning and disappeared

The Fort Bend County woman hasn't been seen since Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Fort Bend County deputies need your help to find a missing woman.

They're looking for 60-year-old Lam Son Truong. She was last seen Tuesday at 7 a.m. leaving her home on Hablo Drive.

Truong was wearing a gray sweater, gray pants, and pink flip flops. If you see her, call the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4665.

