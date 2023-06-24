Dozens of frozen fruit products sold at 6 major retailers recalled by FDA

In the recall notice, SunOpta and the FDA urged consumers to check their freezers for the recalled product and to not consume it, but rather discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund.

The recalled products were distributed to Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Target, Aldi and AWG stores in over 30 states.

Frozen fruit products distributed to Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Target, Aldi and AWG stores in over 30 states have been voluntarily recalled due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

SunOpta Inc's subsidiary, Sunrise Growers Inc., issued the voluntary recall on specific frozen fruit products linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier, the company announced in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday.

"Our commitment to food safety remains our utmost priority. Sunrise Growers has terminated all future business with the third-party supplier," the company said in a statement.

Click here for a full list of products, lot codes, best by dates and other pertinent recalled product information from the FDA.

There were a variety of generic and name-brand products affected by the recall that were distributed to the six major retailers. The products listed below, as written by the FDA, are all a part of the voluntary recall.

Walmart: Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries, and Great Value Mango Chunks sold at stores in AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV and WY from January 19, 2023 to June 13, 2023

Whole Foods: 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas, and 365 Organic Blackberries distributed to select stores throughout the US from November 1, 2022 to June 21, 2023

Trader Joe's: Trader Joe's Organic Tropical Fruit Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in AK, AL, CT, CO, DE, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, TN, TX, VA, VT, WI, and Washington DC from March 28, 2023 to April 11, 2023

Target: Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend, Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Mango Chunks, Good & Gather Blueberries, and Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend distributed nationwide from October 14, 2022 to May 22, 2023

Aldi: Season's Choice Tropical Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in AL, AR, CT, FL, GA, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NE, NH, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT and WV from October 11, 2022 to May 22, 2023

AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers): Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened distributed to select distribution centers or stores in KS, MO, NE and OK from April 5, 2023 to May 4, 2023To date, there have been no illnesses associated with this voluntary recall.

"All other Sunrise Growers products that have different lot codes or best by dates are not affected by this recall. The affected retail customers have been notified of this recall and instructed to remove any recalled product from retail store shelves and inventories.

Health risks of Listeria

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listeria can cause severe illness "when the bacteria spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body" after a person consumes contaminated food. Those at higher risk include pregnant people, those aged 65 or older, or anyone who has a weakened immune system, the CDC says.

"If you are pregnant, it can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, or a life-threatening infection in your newborn," the CDC states on its website. "Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they rarely become seriously ill."

According to the CDC, anyone infected with listeria may experience "mild food poisoning symptoms" such as diarrhea or fever, and many recover without antibiotic treatment.