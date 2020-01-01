Arts & Entertainment

The one where 'Friends' leaves Netflix in 2020

It's the start of a new year, and for 'Friends' fans, this may be a heartbreak because the classic sitcom will no longer be available on Netflix.

After losing its rights to the sitcom to the new streaming service, HBO Max, all 236 episodes of 'Friends' will disappear tonight.

The popular show remained on Netflix a year longer than expected after fans' uproared to the news that episodes would only be available until Jan. 1, 2019.

According to USA Today, some fans even threatened to cancel their Netflix subscription, saying the only reason they have it is to see "Friends."

The crisis was later averted.



But on July 9, 2019, Netflix made the announcement on Twitter that they would be saying goodbye in 2020 to the Central Perk Cafe gang.



"Thanks for the memories, gang," Netflix wrote.
