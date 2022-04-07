University of St. Thomas to offer free tuition for eligible incoming freshman

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of St. Thomas is starting to help struggling families by offering free tuition to incoming freshmen this fall.
This is a part of the university's new Promise Program.
Incoming freshmen who would like to be considered must meet the requirements.
The requirements include maintaining a 3.4 grade point average in high school, and must come from a family that makes an annual income of $40,000 or less.
Applications for the tuition will be accepted for as long as the funds are available.
