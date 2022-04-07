tuition

University of St. Thomas to offer free tuition for eligible incoming freshman

EMBED <>More Videos

The free tuition is a part of the school's new Promise Program.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of St. Thomas is starting to help struggling families by offering free tuition to incoming freshmen this fall.

This is a part of the university's new Promise Program.

RELATED: University of St. Thomas offering one-of-a-kind program for students with learning differences


Incoming freshmen who would like to be considered must meet the requirements.

SEE HERE: Texas A&M to grant free tuition, room and board to its Ukrainian students

The requirements include maintaining a 3.4 grade point average in high school, and must come from a family that makes an annual income of $40,000 or less.

SEE HERE: Rice University offering loan-free financial aid to certain families

Applications for the tuition will be accepted for as long as the funds are available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustoneducationschooltuitioncollegeuniversity of st thomas
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TUITION
A&M to grant free tuition, room and board to its Ukrainian students
Lone Star College System discusses tuition increase rates
Dolly Parton's 'Dollywood' to offer employees free tuition for college
Rice among 16 schools accused of conspiring to limit financial aid
TOP STORIES
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to US Supreme Court
HISD's former COO faces new tax charges in relation to bribery scheme
Hermann Park breaks ground on new park, garden, and water space
Fire Weather Warning goes into effect today
Crash involving 2 heavy trucks shuts down 610 East Loop at Clinton
County probe widens, Google docs sought for Judge Hidalgo, senior team
Nearly a dozen Houston billionaires are among the world's richest
Show More
Above-normal activity predicted for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season
UT students can live together regardless of gender or sexual identity
Man guilty of exploiting daughter's friends in college sex cult case
Search continues for missing 25-year-old woman from Alief
UN assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body
More TOP STORIES News