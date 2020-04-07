Houston restaurants offer free kids meals during COVID-19 outbreak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several local restaurants are stepping up and offering free meals for kids, take out or delivery, while they are out of school during the COVID-19 pandemic.At Buff Burger off of the Katy Freeway, kids get a free meal with an adult purchase. Kids menu selections include burgers, chicken fingers and grilled cheese, and come with fries and a drink.Pepperoni's fourteen Houston area locations are offering a free 8-inch, one topping kids pizza with the purchase of any medium or large pizza. Use code "kids" when you order.Bollo in Upper Kirby is offering a free kids meal on Wednesdays, just mention Channel 13 kids meal when you order. The offer is valid with the purchase of a regular pizza, one per customer.At each of Lotus Seafood's four locations, the first 200 kids meals per day are free, Monday through Wednesday.On Tuesdays, State Fare Kitchen and Bar in Memorial City is offering a free meal for children, with the purchase of an adult entree.HS Green is offering a deal where you can buy one pizza and get one pizza of equal or lesser value for free. The deal is available for anyone and expires on April 15.If you want to help hungry kids in need, check out Click Virtual Food Hall. Any order over $30 sends a fresh meal to Kids Meals Houston, a meals on wheels service for hungry children in the Houston area.