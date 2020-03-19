Health & Fitness

7 test positive for coronavirus at free drive-thru center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Friday, officials from the United Memorial Medical Center said they received a total of 105 completed test results and seven of those individuals tested positive for COVID-19.

Several hundred other tests are currently undergoing microbiological testing.

RELATED: Coronavirus symptoms vs. flu and cold symptoms: What are the differences?

Houston-area free testing began Thursday, March 19, nearly a week after Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced it would begin.

EMBED More News Videos

This is why Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is upset with government response with COVID-19 tests.



Dr. Joe Varon with the United Memorial Medical Center explained the process to get tested at a press conference. He says it takes about four to 24 hours to get the results.

"Once you come to see us, you will go through a brief screening. If we believe that you need to be tested, you will go through a registration department, and have a very easy nasal/swab test that will take a few minutes to do," Varon said. "If you are coming to us because you think you have COVID-19, you need to be isolated for a minimum of 14 days."

President Donald Trump signed a Congressional bill last week that allows people with symptoms of the coronavirus to be tested for free.

EMBED More News Videos

People lined up before dawn to get COVID-19 testing



The process is something that Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee says she is not happy with, but they are working to figure out the next steps.

"The testing has not been moving fast. Tests that should've been done in January, produced, have not been done but we have a light at the end of the tunnel," Lee said.

The United Memorial Medical Center free-of-charge testing location is located at 510 West Tidwell, on the following days and times:

  • Thursday, March 19: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
  • Friday, March 20: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
  • Monday, March 23 - Friday, March 27: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM


Varon says they will treat anyone, regardless of their insurance status - insured or uninsured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhealthcoronaviruscoronavirus texascongresswomen
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News