Liquor store owner shoots and kills suspected burglar inside business in Coldspring, sheriff says

COLDSPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The owner of a liquor store shot and killed a burglar early Wednesday morning in Coldspring in San Jacinto County, authorities told ABC13.

The owner of Frank's Liquor Store was asleep in a back room at about 5:45 a.m. when he awoke to the sound of someone inside his business, said Sheriff Greg Capers.

When the owner came out of the room, he saw a burglar, who allegedly started to move toward him.

That's when the owner, who was armed with a 9 mm pistol, shot the burglar once, said Capers.

Police and EMS responded to the scene, and the suspected burglar was taken to the hospital in Cleveland, Texas, where the person died.

The couple who owns the store just purchased it nine months ago.

The video above is our 24/7 live channel, where you can find updates from Eyewitness News newscasts.