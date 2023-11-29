Frances Sternhagen, actress who appeared in 'Misery' and 'Sex and the City,' dies at 93

Frances Sternhagen, a veteran stage and screen performer known for her work in films like "Misery" and as Bunny in the HBO series "Sex and the City," has died, a representative for Sternhagen told CNN on Wednesday.

She was 93. Sarah Fargo, a representative for Sternhagen, sent a statement from the late actor's family:

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that our dear mother, actress Frances Sternhagen, died peacefully of natural causes in New Rochelle, NY, on November 27th, 2023 at the age of 93. She is survived by her 6 children, 9 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. A celebration of her remarkable career and life is planned for mid January, near her 94th birthday. We continue to be inspired by her love and life."

Sternhagen's son John Carlin shared a tribute on his Instagram page Wednesday saying his mother "was beloved by many. I'm very lucky I was able to call her my mom, my friend, my song and dance partner."

Actress Frances Sternhagen attends the premiere of "Julie & Julia" at The Ziegfeld Theatre, in New York, on Thursday, July 30, 2009. ( AP Photo/Peter Kramer

"Fly on, Frannie. The curtain goes down on a life so richly, passionately, humbly and generously lived," he added.

In addition to her work in the Oscar-winning film "Misery" from 1990, Sternhagen appeared in the chilling Stephen King adaptation "The Mist" in 2007, which costarred Thomas Jane and Marcia Gay Harden.

Sternhagen's other notable film appearances included "Outland," "Raising Cain" and "Julie & Julia."

Her most lasting impression came through her television work, most notably on "Sex and the City" where she played Bunny MacDougal, the entitled and extremely overbearing mother to Trey, Charlotte's first husband. ("Sex and the City" is an HBO production. HBO and CNN are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Sternhagen was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for the role, which was her third - she was also nominated twice in the early 1990s for playing Esther Clavin on "Cheers."