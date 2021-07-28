business

10 Houston companies rank as best U.S. employers for millennials

HOUSTON, Texas -- Ten businesses in the Greater Houston area are clocking in among the country's best employers for millennials, according to a new report.

The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is published annually by Fortune magazine and compiled by Great Place to Work, a company that focuses on improving workplace culture.

Looking at the 10 Houston-area employers, mega-developer David Weekley homes takes the top spot. The company appears at No. 12 on the list of large employers.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
