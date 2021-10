10 Houston companies rank as best U.S. employers for millennials

HOUSTON, Texas -- Ten businesses in the Greater Houston area are clocking in among the country's best employers for millennials, according to a new report.The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is published annually bymagazine and compiled by Great Place to Work , a company that focuses on improving workplace culture.Looking at the 10 Houston-area employers, mega-developer David Weekley homes takes the top spot. The company appears at No. 12 on the list of large employers.