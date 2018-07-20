EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3400725" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Not even the Astros can resist Fortnite

There's a warning for people who play the popular video game Fortnite.A 13-year-old Ohio said his email account was hacked while he was playing Fortnite.Jake Bates said he was tricked into sharing his username and password when another player said he could get the teen more character skins, special outfits and designs.Instead, the other player took over the teen's email account, gained access to his mom's credit cards and killed off the teen's character on the video game. Jake allegedly spent hundreds of dollars on the characters since he started playing the game.He and his mother have filed a complaint with Fortnite developer Epic Games.