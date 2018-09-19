Fort Worth man suffers 3rd degree burns after e-cigarette explodes in his pocket

Exploding e-cigarette battery lands Texas man in hospital

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTRK) --
A man says he's quitting e-cigarettes after a lithium battery from one of them exploded in his pocket.

The photos of Scott Mann's injuries are graphic.

Scott Mann was at work last Tuesday when he says the battery exploded, leaving him with third degree burns.

"I can honestly say this is the worst pain I've ever had in my entire adult life," Mann said.

Mann was burned on his thigh, leg, and hands.

WARNING: The photo below may be difficult to look at.



The 44-year-old general contractor, whose passion is also playing the guitar, considers himself lucky, despite the severity of the incident.

"If it would have been in my mouth, it probably would have blown out my teeth and possibly my eyes," Mann said.

It will take a few months for Mann to reach the point in his recovery where he can start playing the guitar again.

The FDA warns that you should not overcharge an e-cigarette's battery. The agency says you should also replace the battery if it becomes damaged or wet.
