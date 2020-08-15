Texas National Guard soldier dies at Fort Hood during training

KILLEEN, Texas (KTRK) -- A soldier died at the Fort Hood army base on Thursday, the Texas Military Department said.Sgt. Bradley Moore, 36, was a noncommissioned officer with the Texas Army National Guard. He was conducting land navigation training at Fort Hood when he died.The announcement of Moore's death comes as another Fort Hood soldier, Vanessa Guillen, was laid to rest in Houston this weekend. Guillen's remains were found more than two months after she was reported missing."We are devastated by this tragic loss of one of our soldiers," said Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, the Adjutant General for Texas. "The military is a family, and the entire Texas National Guard mourns with Sgt. Moore's loved ones left behind."Officials said they don't suspect foul play, but Moore's cause of death is undetermined at this time. The incident is under investigation.