Fort Hood investigates report of 100 missing night-vision goggles from Army post

KILLEEN, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after more than 100 night- vision goggles disappeared from a Fort Hood maintenance facility at the military post in central Texas.

The devices were reported missing last week from an electronic communications facility, according to the Army Times.

"Fort Hood is investigating missing Monocular Night Vision Devices from a maintenance facility at Fort Hood, Texas reported on July 12," Maj. Marion Nederhoed, a III Corps spokesperson, told the Times. "Currently, the missing equipment has no immediate impact on unit readiness."

News of the missing goggles circulated on Facebook for several days, thanks to a viral post from a popular social media account called U.S. Army W.T.F! moments.

The message read, "Yesterday ELM had 106x NVGs stolen from their secured storage facility."

ELM refers to the unidentified unit's electronics communications maintenance facility.

The Army Times reported that the night-vision devices are typically considered sensitive material by the military and are usually stored in a unit's arms room behind a vault door.

It's unclear how much the missing goggles are worth. Usually, the prices can range from several hundred to several thousand dollars, depending on the manufacturer and features.

If the goggles were in fact stolen, this wouldn't be the first time.

A former soldier at North Carolina's Fort Bragg was charged in 2019 with stealing more than $2 million worth of property, including 43 night vision devices, over the course of a year and a half, NPR reported.

Officials are asking anyone with relevant information on the location of the goggles. Tips can be called in to the Fort Hood CID tips line at 254-287-2722.

