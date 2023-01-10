3 of 4 Fort Bend ISD schools passed intruder detection audit results

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- The Fort Bend ISD board of trustees recently requisitioned a series of intruder detection audits for campuses across the district, which were presented in closed session at the Dec. 12 board of trustees meeting.

According to available documentation from that meeting, three of the four schools audited passed the audit with no recommendations, while one school was directed to take corrective actions. The school district has declined to provide information on which schools were audited or what corrective actions have been taken.

The district provided a statement saying the Texas School Safety Center provided guidance to districts about audit results. The center reportedly recommended districts not share the results "as it could lead to compromising important campus security information," the district said in a statement.

However, a district spokesperson said typical corrective actions often include additional staff training or work orders to repair doors.

