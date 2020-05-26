NEEDVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Needville ISD said it plans on moving forward with its in-person graduation this Friday.
In a statement released by the district, the graduation ceremony will continue on as planned "for the most part" on Friday, May 29 at 7 p.m. at Blue Jay Stadium.
Superintendent Curtis Rhodes said social distancing guidelines will be enforced and each graduate will only be allowed to invite three guests.
Tickets have been issued to each graduate and must be presented at the gate for entrance. The district said no one, including children, will be allowed in the stadium without a ticket.
Plus, nurses and athletic trainers will be stationed at each gate to screen all attendees for any symptoms of COVID-19.
The district said they're expecting 261 seniors to walk across the stage.
For more information, visit the district's website.
Needville ISD to host in-person graduation on Friday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News