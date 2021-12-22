covid-19 outbreak

Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County Judge KP George has tested positive for COVID-19.

George, who is fully vaccinated and has a booster, shared the news on Wednesday.

According to a statement from George's office, he decided to get tested after his daughter, who came home for the holidays began showing symptoms.

Despite the positive result, George said he has not experienced or shown any COVID-related symptoms.

"This is my first positive test result. I am in good health and spirits, which I attribute to the fact that I am fully vaccinated and received my booster vaccine," he wrote.

George added he is in isolation for the recommended time.

The news comes just as the county also raised its COVID threat level from yellow to orange, and continues to urge residents to minimize contact with others.
