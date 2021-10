Fort Bend leads Texas in vaccination efforts according to state data, county says

FBC Fairgrounds - 4310 TX-36 S, Rosenberg, TX 77471

HCC Missouri City - 1600 Texas Pkwy, Missouri City, TX 77489

Katy Mills Mall - 5000 Katy Mills Circle, Entrance 3A, Katy, TX 77494

Fort Bend County says it leads the way in vaccination efforts for the state of Texas based on information from this data dashboard on the Texas Department of State Health Services website According to the county, Fort Bend is the No. 1 per capita fully-vaccinated county jurisdiction in the state with 51.54% of residents recorded.Cameron County follows Fort Bend at 50.97%, Hidalgo County is at 50.81%, El Paso County sits at 50.09%, and Collin County at 49.81%.As of data pulled on May 14, 40.25% of the state's population 16+ are fully vaccinated . The state's number is slightly higher at 51.72% for the percentage of population 16+ vaccinated with at least one dose.If you live in Fort Bend County and wish to be vaccinated, visit the Fort Bend Health and Human Services website to sign up or walk up and get a shot at the following locations: