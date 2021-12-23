Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County, like Harris County, has raised its COVID-19 risk level from yellow (moderate risk) to orange (significant risk).County Judge KP George made the announcement on Wednesday in response to the growing number of new COVID cases and hospitalizations confirmed in the area, according to a release."On Tuesday, more than 1,000 new cases of COVID were identified. This is the highest single-day reporting since September," George wrote. "According to data collected from Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council (SETRAC), Fort Bend is reporting 6.5% hospitalizations from COVID and 8.1% of ICU patients diagnosed with COVID."Level orange in Fort Bend County indicates a high/moderate potential for exposure to known or suspected sources of COVID. With the county at this level, residents are urged to minimize contact with unvaccinated people and those at high risk.