coronavirus texas

Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange

EMBED <>More Videos

Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County, like Harris County, has raised its COVID-19 risk level from yellow (moderate risk) to orange (significant risk).

County Judge KP George made the announcement on Wednesday in response to the growing number of new COVID cases and hospitalizations confirmed in the area, according to a release.

SEE ALSO: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo raises COVID threat level to orange ahead of Christmas

"On Tuesday, more than 1,000 new cases of COVID were identified. This is the highest single-day reporting since September," George wrote. "According to data collected from Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council (SETRAC), Fort Bend is reporting 6.5% hospitalizations from COVID and 8.1% of ICU patients diagnosed with COVID."

Level orange in Fort Bend County indicates a high/moderate potential for exposure to known or suspected sources of COVID. With the county at this level, residents are urged to minimize contact with unvaccinated people and those at high risk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfort bend countycoronaviruscovid 19 variantcoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Rice to start spring semester online and require vaccine boosters
Omicron variant research at UTMB finds troubling results
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 drive-through mega testing site reopens
New Houston wastewater samples show sharp increase in amount of COVID
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Temperatures will drop nearly 50 degrees this weekend
Man shot and killed during meetup to return stolen dogs, deputies say
Woman beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted at work at laundromat
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Show More
Man drives 15 hours to get home after storm creates traffic nightmare
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
RodeoHouston to reveal full concert lineup on Jan. 5
Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
More TOP STORIES News