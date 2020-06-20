History, unity, and social distancing: Kendleton's Juneteenth Freedom Day 2020

KENDLETON, TX (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend Black Heritage Society, along with the Fort Bend County Heritage Unlimited Museum, hosted their annual Juneteenth event, known as Juneteenth Freedom Day 2020, in Kendleton today, but organizers weren't sure it was going to happen."We almost didn't have this Juneteenth celebration because of COVID-19," said Sha'Terra Johnson of the Fort Bend Black Heritage Society. "But, with everything going on right now with police brutality, we really felt like it was necessary to commemorate this day."The event was held outside with a variety of vendors, speakers, and activities centered around a gazebo in the center of Bates Allen Park."We wanted to make sure it was outside with enough space," said Johnson. "We encouraged everyone to wear a mask, and we took all safety precautions to make sure this event was successful."The event kicked off with a singing of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which is known as the Black National Anthem, and included prayer, history lessons, and more."With this pandemic, and George Floyd, I think it's important to try to be transparent with my kids," said attendee Rayshanna Smith. "This is a long tradition for our family."You can learn more about the Fort Bend County Heritage Unlimited Museum by visiting FBCHeritage.org.