community strong

History, unity, and social distancing: Kendleton's Juneteenth Freedom Day 2020

By
KENDLETON, TX (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend Black Heritage Society, along with the Fort Bend County Heritage Unlimited Museum, hosted their annual Juneteenth event, known as Juneteenth Freedom Day 2020, in Kendleton today, but organizers weren't sure it was going to happen.

"We almost didn't have this Juneteenth celebration because of COVID-19," said Sha'Terra Johnson of the Fort Bend Black Heritage Society. "But, with everything going on right now with police brutality, we really felt like it was necessary to commemorate this day."

The event was held outside with a variety of vendors, speakers, and activities centered around a gazebo in the center of Bates Allen Park.

"We wanted to make sure it was outside with enough space," said Johnson. "We encouraged everyone to wear a mask, and we took all safety precautions to make sure this event was successful."

The event kicked off with a singing of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which is known as the Black National Anthem, and included prayer, history lessons, and more.

"With this pandemic, and George Floyd, I think it's important to try to be transparent with my kids," said attendee Rayshanna Smith. "This is a long tradition for our family."

You can learn more about the Fort Bend County Heritage Unlimited Museum by visiting FBCHeritage.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfort bend countycommunity strongblack historyhistoryjuneteenth
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY STRONG
Sweetwater Farms HTX gives inner city kids fresh foods
How Al Edwards helped make Juneteenth a state holiday
Meet the key actor in Galveston's Juneteenth celebration
The Freedom Tree is one of Missouri City's "crown jewels"
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New order requires you to wear masks inside businesses
Body found in Killeen near Fort Hood, police said
Houston Astros player tests positive for COVID-19
Pappas will close 5 locations for good due to COVID-19
'Black Towns Matter' mural painted in Houston neighborhood
Tropical wave could flood streets next week
Galveston beaches look like something out of a postcard
Show More
2 women went missing after buying new car, officials say
SEC tells Mississippi it has to change its flag
HPD officers shot at by armed robber during SE Houston chase
Rapper Hurricane Chris arrested for murder
What is Juneteenth? History, celebrations, future of the holiday
More TOP STORIES News