Jameel Cook, former Texans player, convicted of stealing $105K from player fund

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Houston Texans player Jameel Antwon Cook has been convicted of stealing $105,000 from an NFL player trust.
Cook, 40, submitted false claims for benefits from the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Plan, a health-reimbursement account, according to a charging document filed by the District Attorney's Office in conjunction with the Texas Department of Insurance's Fraud Unit.
Between March 2016 and September 2017, Cook submitted 30 claims to the plan. The majority of the claims were for compensation for insurance premiums, which Cook claimed to have paid for himself or his family.
The account is for reimbursing former players for certain medical expenses and out-of-pocket health insurance premiums.
Cook pleaded guilty to the charge of securing the execution of documents by deception, a third-degree felony.
On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 10 years of probation and was ordered to repay the stolen money.
He also must complete 160 hours of community service and must pay a $1,200 fine.
Authorities first discovered the theft when Cook, who was expected in court last September, didn't appear. That prompted the warrant, the Harris County District Clerk said.
"He stole from the very fund his fellow former players depend on for help," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "And he has now fallen from professional football glory to the ranks of felons."
Cook played fullback in the league between 2001 and 2008. Cook played for the Texans in 2006 and 2007.
