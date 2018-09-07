Former Texans player charged in stealing from player trust

A former Texans player is charged with stealing more than $100,000 from an NFL player trust by filing bogus claims for medical and other expenses, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Friday.Jameel Antwon Cook, 39, submitted false claims for benefits from the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Plan, a health-reimbursement account, according to a charging document filed by the District Attorney's Office in conjunction with the Texas Department of Insurance's Fraud Unit.Between March 2016 and September 2017, Cook submitted 30 claims to the plan. The majority of the claims were for compensation for insurance premiums, which Cook claimed to have paid for himself or his family.The account is for reimbursing former players for certain medical expenses and out-of-pocket health insurance premiums.Cook is charged with securing the execution of documents by deception, a third-degree felony. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.