Former professional football player admits to fatally stabbing wife in 2017

PARK CITY, Utah -- A former professional football player who once practiced with the Dallas Cowboys has admitted to killing his wife.
Anthony McClanahan pleaded guilty to the 2017 murder of his wife on Monday, KSL reports.
McClanahan previously told authorities that white men had attacked him and wife Keri "KC" McClanahan after he was found outside the Park Regency on Nov. 2, 2017 with blood on his hands and face.
During a preliminary hearing a couple weeks ago, a former cellmate testified that McClanahan reported stabbing his wife 16 to 20 times.
McClanahan made a deal with prosecutors agreeing to plead guilty to murder in exchange for dismissal of a separate kidnapping case.
His conviction carries a sentence of at least 15 years and up to life in prison.
McClanahan played professionally in Canada in the 1990s.
He will be sentenced on April 29.
