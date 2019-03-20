Crime & Safety

Former professional football player admits to fatally stabbing wife in 2017

EMBED <>More Videos

Former football player admits to killing wife.

PARK CITY, Utah -- A former professional football player who once practiced with the Dallas Cowboys has admitted to killing his wife.

Anthony McClanahan pleaded guilty to the 2017 murder of his wife on Monday, KSL reports.

McClanahan previously told authorities that white men had attacked him and wife Keri "KC" McClanahan after he was found outside the Park Regency on Nov. 2, 2017 with blood on his hands and face.

During a preliminary hearing a couple weeks ago, a former cellmate testified that McClanahan reported stabbing his wife 16 to 20 times.

McClanahan made a deal with prosecutors agreeing to plead guilty to murder in exchange for dismissal of a separate kidnapping case.

His conviction carries a sentence of at least 15 years and up to life in prison.

McClanahan played professionally in Canada in the 1990s.

He will be sentenced on April 29.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyutahmurderu.s. & worldstabbing
TOP STORIES
Shell facility in Deer Park under shelter-in-place order
Runoff from the tank fires in Deer Park spark major concerns
All tank fires out at ITC facility in Deer Park
ITC INFERNO: Sheriff's helicopter gets closer shot of tanks
Attorneys speaks on environmental effects of Deer Park fire
MAGA hat-wearing man shows up at New Zealand massacre vigil
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman banks $100M, 6-year deal
Show More
DINING OUT: Texas senate bill would allow dogs at restaurants
Voodoo Doughnuts opening in Houston this summer
First drug treatment for postpartum depression
Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson filming PBS show
VIDEO: Slow-speed chase ends with suspect breakdancing
More TOP STORIES News