Memorial Hermann former employee accused of stealing patients' money

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A now former clinical administrative employee at Memorial Hermann is accused of stealing financial information of unsuspecting patients who were paying for their medical services.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Elliot Phylow confessed to investigators and said he paid for meals at Papa Johns and Outback Steakhouse, rides to and from work, and a few months of his rent.

The documents said a victim came forward to police about a suspicious charge of $1,292 for The Abbey at Spring Town Center apartment complex, located at 21801 Northcrest Drive in Spring.

The scheme was uncovered on Wednesday, May 1.

In a statement released Monday, Memorial Hermann said Phylow processed a total of 604 credit and debit card and eCheck payments since starting the job in September 2018.

Memorial Hermann claims they immediately stopped Phylow's access to patients' financial information, suspended him, and launched an internal investigation.

"Memorial Hermann is working with local law enforcement to identify the scope of the former employee's improper use of its patients' financial information."

Phylow was fired on May 3.

Memorial Herman tells ABC13 Eyewitness News they do not believe any other employees were involved.

Phylow is now facing a felony charge of debit and credit card abuse.

