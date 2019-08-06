DAVID TEMPLE TRIAL UPDATE: Former football coach awaits jury's verdict in murder of pregnant wife

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A jury is now deliberating whether former Alief Hastings football coach David Temple is guilty of killing his then-wife Belinda, who was pregnant with their second child.It's the second time Temple's case has been before a jury. David was convicted several years after Belinda was found dead inside a closet at their home. She had been shot with a shotgun.He was given a retrial when it was found the prosecution had withheld evidence that would have benefited the defense.The retrial is largely a repeat of the past. Temple had an alibi at the time his wife is believed to have been killed. He had gone to a supermarket and a hardware store with their 3-year-old son.In closing arguments, prosecutor Bill Turner said there was a "missing 20 minutes" in which he could have killed Belinda. He also said Temple was having an affair with the woman he would later marry."David Temple had motive," Turner told the jury. "Of all the people in the world, did anybody else want her out of the way?"Temple said his wife was killed during a burglary. The state argued that it was staged.The defense argued that there was no missing time, but there were other suspects at the time of the murder, and those are the ones responsible."The only smoking gun here was a shotgun belonging to a kid who Belinda Temple was afraid of," said Temple's attorney, Stanley Schneider, referring to a teenager in the neighborhood who was interviewed by police several times, but not charged.Reasonable doubt is also an element the defense stressed in its closing arguments."There is enough reasonable doubt for each of you," he said.If found guilty, Temple would face punishment according to the law that was in place when the crime was committed, a legal expert says.