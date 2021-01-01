These 4 Houstonians cash in on Forbes' list of richest American families

HOUSTON, Texas -- While 2020 has been a nightmare financially for many, some locals have cashed in. One example is Houston's Duncan family, with a net worth of $22 billion, who once again appear on the annual Forbes ranking of America's richest families. (The Duncans come in at No. 11 on the Forbes list.)The four children of pipeline mogul Dan Duncan - Randa Duncan Williams, Milane Frantz, Dannine Duncan Avara, and Scott Duncan - inherited a $10 billion estate from their father when he died in 2010. The net worth of each heir exceeds $5 billion.Randa enjoys the highest profile among the four Duncan siblings. She is chairwoman of Houston-based Enterprise Products Partners, the pipeline giant founded by her father, and owns Austin-based Texas Monthly magazine.