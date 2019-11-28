WATCH
Food & Drink
Chef creates edible chocolate iPhone case
KTRK
If your Thanksgiving dessert isn't enough for you, how about eating your iPhone case?
OK, not just any iPhone case, but this 100 percent edible chocolate case built for iPhone 11.
Its creator is Matt Adlard, a YouTube cook and judge on the Food Network.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drink
iphone
chocolate
