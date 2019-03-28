Food & Drink

WHAT-A-PEZ: Whataburger adds PEZ candy dispenser to list of collectibles

Whataburger fans will now have more collectibles to add to their collection.

The Texas restaurant chain just announced their partnership with PEZ, which will now allow fans to purchase their own Whataburger PEZ.

The new PEZ will be specifically crafted to look like the famous Whataburger Flying W sign.

"(It's) known for being an orange light in the middle of a late-night journey, or a beacon of hope for guests craving breakfast. The Whataburger pole sign is one of the brand's most recognized symbols," the restaurant said in a release.

The PEZ dispenser will be complete with orange-flavored candy.

It will be available online at the Whatastore in packs of two for $10.99.

