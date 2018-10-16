HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Now you can have your Whataburger and wear it, too with James Avery's new Whataburger-cup charm.
The Texas icon announced their second collaboration with James Avery on their Instagram page Tuesday morning.
"We teamed up with @jamesavery to bring you this one-of-a-kind, sterling silver plus colorful enamel charm. Wear it alone on a charm bracelet, on a necklace, or pair it with our other James Avery charm for a look that has as much personality as you!" it said on their Instagram post.
In 2017, Whataburger and James Avery teamed up for their first-ever charm which brought a lot of excitement to Whataburger fans across the country. The Texas-shaped charm, engraved with the Whataburger logo, sold out in less than 24 hours.
The new charm is $80 and is only available on the Whataburger website. You also have a choice to purchase a James Avery sterling silver hook-on bracelet, changeable charm holder necklace or a custom Whataburger YETI tumbler.
