Kingwood Bagel brings the taste of New York to Houston

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a great breakfast sandwich, then KBagel is the place to go!But you won't find the bagel shop listed under that name.While the sign might say Kingwood Bagel, local high school students renamed it a couple years back."They just said, KBagel is the way to go," smiled owner Vickie Andrews. "And it took off, why fight it?"Growing up in the northeast, Vickie Andrews knew what a good bagel tasted like. So when she took over the shop, there was one goal in mind."I wanted to stay to a true, authentic bagel," expressed Andrews.From the dough they use to their cooking methods, every step imitates a traditional New York style bagel."The dough is actually made outside of New York city. Then [we] put it in the kettle, which is 600 degrees," explained Andrews. "Then we bake them on two by fours, and then they just [finish] baking off of the boards for about 30 minutes."Customer can choose from 21 different types of bagels, served any way you like. If you ask the locals though, the best bagel is the stack."The stack is just everything you need," said Laura Johns, former high school student.According to Vickie, the idea of the stack was created by her sister-in-law."It is a sausage, egg and cheese with a topper on it, which is a hash brown, and you can have it on any flavor bagel that we have," said Andrews.While the stack may have just started out as an idea, now it's KBagel's hottest item on the menu.