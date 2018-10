Good whisky is expensive, but what about whisky that costs a million dollars?A bottle of Macallan whisky, distilled in 1926, just sold at auction for $1.1 million.That means the whisky was aged through the Great Depression, World War II and the entire Cold War.It was bottled in 1986 and sold in 1994 for $27,000.Forbes says it's the most expensive whisky ever sold at auction.