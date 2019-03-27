Food & Drink

International Whiskey Day 2019: What's the difference between 'whisky' and 'whiskey?'

EMBED <>More Videos

The answer is really neat!

March 27 is International Whisk(e)y Day, celebrating one of the world's most cherished spirits. In honor of the holiday, here is the difference between whisky and whiskey.

The difference in spelling comes from where the liquor is made. Whisky commonly refers to those distilled in Canada, Scotland and Japan, according to TheKitchn.com. Whiskey, however, commonly denotes the liquor was distilled in Ireland and the United States.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdistractionbuzzworthytrendingwatercooleralcohol
TOP STORIES
PlayStation sale turns into deadly shooting of masked gunman
Questions remain after charges dropped against Jussie Smollett
Couple says ghost caught on nanny cam scratched daughter
Motorcyclist hits and kills dog in crash on Crosby Freeway
Do not eat fish caught in Houston Ship Channel: Officials
14-year-old earns $200,000 by playing Fortnite
Catholic school counselor to lose job over same-sex marriage
Show More
Dog dies during ear cleaning procedure
Mom claims bus driver 'fat-shamed' her daughter
Woman rescues trapped cat from manhole in Museum District
Couple finds cases of water in abandoned Flint school
2 shot after fight at Sugar Land pub
More TOP STORIES News