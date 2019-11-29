Taco shop honors local rappers by naming dishes in their honor

HOUSTON, Texas -- Trill Taco opened at 2887 Dulles Ave., Missouri City, in early September.
The eatery serves a variety of tacos, including breakfast tacos from 7 a.m.-noon.
Additional menu items include nachos, rice and beans, and The Tacone-a cone-shaped taco served with a choice of grilled chicken, grilled fish or carne asada.
