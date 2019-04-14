SWEET: Desserts-only festival coming to Houston in June

The 1st annual Sweet Desserts Fest will kick off on June 2nd at the Houston Event Venue, located at 3118 Harrisburg Blvd. in east downtown near BBVA Compass Stadium.
The festival will feature a variety of vendors including The Color Cone, where you can find cereal infused ice cream.
The event will be split into two time slots. The first is from noon to 2 p.m. and the second from 3 to 5 p.m.
Tickets are between $10 and $40. The VIP ticket includes 10 desserts and a complimentary 'swag bag.'
