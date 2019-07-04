Food & Drink

Sugar Land has the best drinking water in the U.S. according to the American Water Works Association

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- Sugar Land has the second-best-tasting water in North America, bested only by Canadian town The Blue Mountain, Ontario, according to the American Water Works Association.

During the July 2 City Council meeting, city staff in the public works department were recognized for this award that was originally bestowed to the city June 11. Sugar Land qualified by being selected as having the best-tasting water in Texas by the AWWA on April 4.

Sugar Land competed against 28 other water samples from across the country that won their state contests, according to city documents.

The sample submitted by the city was taken from a site in the center of the city's service area from the Brazos River via Oyster Creek. It was representative of the water being delivered to all citizens, according to city documents.

The water sample from The Blue Mountain was clearer with less particulate matter than Sugar Land's. Since a Canadian city won first place, Sugar Land has the best drinking water in the U.S., according to the AWWA's findings.

This story was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksugar landwaterawardstudy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News