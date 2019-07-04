Sugar Land has the best drinking water in the U.S. according to the American Water Works Association

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- Sugar Land has the second-best-tasting water in North America, bested only by Canadian town The Blue Mountain, Ontario, according to the American Water Works Association.During the July 2 City Council meeting, city staff in the public works department were recognized for this award that was originally bestowed to the city June 11. Sugar Land qualified by being selected as having the best-tasting water in Texas by the AWWA on April 4.Sugar Land competed against 28 other water samples from across the country that won their state contests, according to city documents.The sample submitted by the city was taken from a site in the center of the city's service area from the Brazos River via Oyster Creek. It was representative of the water being delivered to all citizens, according to city documents.The water sample from The Blue Mountain was clearer with less particulate matter than Sugar Land's. Since a Canadian city won first place, Sugar Land has the best drinking water in the U.S., according to the AWWA's findings.