Food & Drink

Starbucks testing store that only allows mobile orders

SEATTLE, Wash. -- Starbucks has a new idea: a store dedicated exclusively to mobile orders.

The new store is called Starbucks Pick-Up. It will be located near Penn station in New York City.

Here's how it would work: customers order ahead of time on the Starbucks Mobile App and then go to the store to pick up their drinks. No waiting in line to place your order.

No word if Starbucks will expand this prototype to other cities nationwide.

Of course, customers can already place mobile others at most Starbucks stores.
