Restaurant sells chicken wings with the Midas touch

NEW YORK, New York --
'There's gold in them wings!' A restaurant in New York has created chicken wings with 24-karat gold.

The restaurant, the Ainsworth, partnered with Jonathan "Foodgad" Cheban to make this ultimate gold menu item.

The wings are brined for 12 hours, coated with a house-made dry rub, baked, flash-fried and then coated in a layer of gold dust. A plate of 10 wings will set you back $45.

The president of the company that owns the Ainsworth says they wanted to create something over-the-top that's never been done before.
