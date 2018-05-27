FOOD & DRINK

Possible metal in spam and luncheon product prompts recall

EMBED </>More Videos

Hormel Foods recalling some canned Spam Classic and Black Label Luncheon Loaf with best buy date of Feb. 20-21. (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Minnesota (KTRK) --
Hormel Food Corp. is recalling 228,000 pounds of their canned pork and chicken products, including SPAM.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, the recall is due to contamination, there have been complaints that metal pieces were found in the product.

The department adds the products in question were produced from February 8th through February 10th of this year.

The products include 12-ounce metal cans containing "SPAM Classic" with a "Best By" February 2021 date, and 12-ounce metal cans containing "Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf" with a "Best By" February 2021 date.

The spam cans were shipped across the U.S.

However, the Hormel Foods Black Label cans were only sent to Guam.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodproduct recallsrecallfoodu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
Wagyu Hibachi & Sushi Bar opens its doors in West University
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News